Simba Makoni is Alive: Dr. Ibbo Mandaza Dismisses Social Media Death Hoax

Harare, Zimbabwe – Reports circulating on social media claiming that former Finance Minister Simba Makoni has passed away are false, according to his close friend Dr. Ibbo Mandaza.

The rumors, which spread rapidly online, suggested that Makoni, 74, had died suddenly near Rusape. However, Dr. Mandaza has vehemently denied the claims, calling them mischievous and misleading.

“Simba Makoni is alive and well. This is mischief, and not for the first time,” Dr. Mandaza said in a statement today.

Social Media Misinformation Causes Alarm

The false reports quickly gained traction across social media platforms, sparking widespread concern and confusion among Zimbabweans. However, Makoni’s family and associates have reassured the public that he is in good health, urging social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information.

This is not the first time that rumors of Makoni’s death have surfaced, causing distress among his supporters. Many have called for responsible sharing of news and fact-checking before amplifying false claims.

Who is Simba Makoni?

Simba Makoni remains a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s political and economic landscape. He served as Minister of Finance under President Robert Mugabe and has continued to play a role in Zimbabwe’s development and policy discussions.

Call for Responsible Social Media Use

As Zimbabwe grapples with the growing influence of digital media, the spread of misinformation remains a challenge. Experts urge social media users to verify sources before sharing sensitive news, particularly about public figures.

Conclusion

Despite the baseless rumors, Simba Makoni is alive and well, as confirmed by Dr. Ibbo Mandaza. This latest social media hoax serves as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking before sharing information.