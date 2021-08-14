Simba Makoni joining Chamisa’s ‘new’ Alliance?

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted that another alliance is coming for the purpose of the 2023 elections, Pindula reported.

Chamisa posted a picture of himself and former Finance Minister, Simba Makoni, on Twitter prompting some of his followers to quiz him on the meaning of the picture.

He captioned it as follows:

“We must lead differently and leave a legacy”-Dr Simba Makoni. I had a great conversation on the future of our great country. I’m always humbled and grateful for the solid wisdom I get from esteemed and eminent Zimbabweans who are a gift to us all. pic.twitter.com/vRRdswwcMA — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) August 13, 2021

Some of his followers asked if Makoni was part of his plan to dislodge the ruling Zanu-PF from power. One of his followers, African Prince (Ticha) @MupfukudzwaT asked:

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Chamisa responded suggesting that he was planning something big with the founder of the Mavambo Kusile/Dawn party.

He said:

The response was interpreted as confirmation that the former ICT Minister was planning to form another alliance with politicians and political parties.