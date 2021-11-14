Simon Khaya Moyo murdered over Emmerson Mnangagwa letter in 2017

Zanu PF party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo who died this Sunday could be a victim of food poisoning for his role in issuing a press statement on the dismissal of Zimbabwe’s Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 6 November 2017, a Zanu PF source has claimed.

Simon Khaya Moyo, was in 2017 on full pay for more than eight months away from the job suffering from an an unknown illness.

A source who spoke to this publication on annonymity said Mnangagwa has not forgiven Moyo for his letter. He never trusted him and he is one of the Mugabe loyalists who remained in Zanu PF .

