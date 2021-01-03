Six foetuses found in bin bag in Durban CBD

KwaZulu-Natal Police are investigating a concealment of birth case, after a number of foetuses were found in a bin bag in the Durban CBD.

It is alleged that the foetuses were wrapped in the black bag and thrown in a bin near Albert Park.

Police spokesperson, Thembeka Mbele, says the registration of the vehicle that dropped off the bag is the subject of an investigation.

“The police were doing their patrol duties in Durban CBD when they were flagged down by one of the community members, a vagrant, who informed them that he noticed some vehicle dropping off a bag in the bin.

When they investigated, that’s when they found the bag full of foetuses; six foetuses was found in the bag and a case of concealment of birth was opened.” – SABCNews