Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Social Media Personality Tate Detained in Romania on Trafficking, Rape Charges
Crime & CourtsWorld News

Social Media Personality Tate Detained in Romania on Trafficking, Rape Charges

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Romanian authorities have arrested divisive social media personality Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.


Prosecutors in Bucharest asked a court Friday to extend by 30 days Tate’s detention.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer, was detained along with his brother and two other men.

Tate did not comment but his attorney confirmed he had been detained.

Tate has been barred from some media platforms because of his misogynistic comments and hate speech.

Reuters reports that prosecutors say they found six sexually exploited women when they detained the four men.

Tate recently was involved in an online exchange with 19-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg, after he said he owned 33 cars.

You may also like

UK University Students Turn to Foodbanks As Hunger Bites

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders have six months left in SA countdown

Brazilian football icon Pele has died at the age of 82

UK : Zimbabwean Bellcare workers spend first Christmas in Workington

GoFundMe page raises almost $25,000 for War Vet’s Son Kupo Mleya

Secret Documents reveals how Tony O’Reilly offered newly widowed Robert Mugabe a...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Messi’s Qatar Hotel Room to be Turned into Museum
Woman crushed to death by baobab tree
Social Media Personality Tate Detained in Romania on Trafficking, Rape Charges
Zambian Enock Mwepu Lands Coaching Role At Brighton

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!