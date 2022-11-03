Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Socialite Pokello and Mnangagwa welcome baby boy

SOCIALITE and entrepreneur Pokello Nare and Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr have welcomed their baby boy .

Tatelicious Karigambe-Sandberg shares rare emotional update with fans.

Taking to social media page Facebook, the popular transgender and gossipmonger revealed that Pokello had given birth six months ago to a baby boy whose name remains a secret.

“Congratulations #Pokello on your baby boy. 🥰Pokello akabvisirwa mari yemaroro kubva kuna Emersson Mnangagwa Jnr.
So she’s culturally recognized as the second wife. FIRST WIFE have vana vasikana and #Pokello came and blessed the first family with a son . THIS IS WHAT I CALL #GROWTH and changing of #Levels❤️❤️❤️
Watopinda #POKKIE🔥🔥🔥”, she said.

In August this year Pokello, a former Big Brother Africa (BBA) housemate who rose to national stardom when her sex tape with local rapper, Stunner was leaked to the media in 2012 laughed off social media claims that she recently delivered a baby.

Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages for Pokello’s “new-born baby.”

H-Metro contacted the ‘‘Queenofswagger’’ for clarification and she dismissed the rumours.

“Isn’t it what has been said for the past three, four years?” asked Pokello, as she laughed it off.

