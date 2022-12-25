Son Of National Hero Shot Dead In The United States

The son of the late national hero Brigadier-General Fakazi Mleya was on Friday shot dead in Lincoln in the United States of America.

Khupo Mleya (38), is survived by a wife and a 12-year-old daughter.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown but reports from the USA say Lincoln Police have launched a manhunt for the gunman.

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga visited the Mleya family in Harare on Saturday to express his condolences. He said:

I was saddened when I received the message of his death from (ZANU PF) Vice President Mohadi.

He is a child who I knew very well when he was growing up. It is barely two months since we last talked about him.

I asked Vice President Mohadi and he told me they are out of the country and I told him that they should come back home.

Now we hear of this very sad incident. To the family, I want you to be strong in this difficult time and what we now need is to ensure his remains are brought back home for a decent burial.

The Mleya family spokesperson Gino Malapela said Mleya’s vehicle was shot at several times while on his way back from work. He said:

Khupo was on his way back from work going home in the early hours of the morning.

Unfortunately, his car was shot several times, and then got involved in an accident.

The first responders that visited the scene tried to revive him but he had already passed on.

Brig-Gen Mleya died in 2007 and was declared a national hero and his remains were interred at the National Heroes Acre. | The Sunday News