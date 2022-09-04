Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
South Africa-based Zimbabwean Man (24) Hosts Massive Party And Commits Suicide

A Zimbabwean national reportedly committed suicide by setting his house alight while he was inside. Image: RUSA.

A South African-based 24-year-old Zimbabwean national reportedly committed suicide after hosting a party for members of the community in Thandanani, Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man, who has not been named, locked himself in a room after ordering his girlfriend to move out and then set the building on fire on Saturday.

The South African reported that the deceased’s neighbours contacted private security, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) at around 9:41 AM after the man’s wood and iron home burst into flames with him inside.

RUSA members were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the home completely burnt down.

The charred remains of the self-employed tiler were discovered in the debris.

data-full-width="">

RUSA spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the man’s girlfriend, who was drunk, said the deceased bought large quantities of meat and beer to host a braai on Friday afternoon.

He reportedly partied throughout the night with members of his community and his girlfriend.

Balram said that when the man returned home on Saturday morning he discovered his girlfriend in his bed. He added:

He informed her that he loved her and asked her to leave as he intended on ending his life.

He then forced her out of the residence and locked the door. The informal home thereafter burst into flames.

The deceased could be heard screaming for several minutes before the structure collapsed. The motive for the suicide was not immediately established.

