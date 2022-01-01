Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Religion South Africa holds state funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Religion

South Africa holds state funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu

by reporter263
written by reporter263

The funeral mass for South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu has taken place at the Anglican cathedral in Cape Town.

Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end the racist regime in South Africa, died last Sunday aged 90.

In his eulogy, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Tutu as “the spiritual father of our new nation”.

Tutu had insisted there should be no “lavish spending” on the funeral. He wanted “the cheapest available coffin”.

Family, friends, clergy and politicians were among those who gathered at St George’s Cathedral for Saturday’s service, which had limited numbers because of coronavirus restrictions. Tutu’s widow Nomalizo Leah sat in a wheelchair at the front of the congregation wearing a purple shawl – the colour of her late husband’s clerical robes.

data-full-width="">

Tutu was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.

In the main eulogy at the official state funeral on Saturday, Mr Ramaphosa described the archbishop as a “crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace. Not only in South Africa… but around the world as well”.

“If we are to understand a global icon to be someone of great moral stature, of exceptional qualities, and of service to humanity there can be no doubt that it refers to the man we’re laying to rest today,” he said.

Members of the clergy carry the coffin of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as they exit the St. George"s Cathedral during his state funeral in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 January 2022.
Image caption,About 100 people attended the funeral

Saturday’s funeral was given a special status, usually designated for presidents and very important people.

Tutu had requested that the only flowers in the cathedral should be a “bouquet of carnations from his family”, according to the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

His ashes are to be interred behind the pulpit at St George’s Cathedral – the Anglican diocese he served as Archbishop for 35 years.

It was earlier revealed that Tutu is to be aquamated – a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation.-BBC

line

You may also like

Faith Healer Madzibaba Mutumwa Claims He Has Covid-19 Cure

Joshua Maponga Booted Out of South Africa -Video

Desmond Tutu dies

Woman raped at Madzibaba’s shrine

PICTURES : Multi-million Makandiwa mansion raises eyebrows

Prophet Freddy Raped a Disabled Widow , Court Hears

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consect etur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis..

  • 01 Central Park, US, New York City
  • Phone: (012) 345 6789
  • Email: pencidesign@gmail.com
  • Support: contact@support.com

Feature Posts

Man City wins at 10-man Arsenal after VAR furore
Zimbabwe suspends 2022 school calendar indefinitely
Bulawayo home marooned in a sea of sewage
Faith Healer Madzibaba Mutumwa Claims He Has Covid-19 Cure

Useful Links

Newsletter

@2021 – Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!