South Africa Home Affairs Minister Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permit | Full Text

South African Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on department of Home Affairs services under lockdown alert level 2, 28 August 2020. Picture: GCIS

South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday, 02 September 2022, issued a directive extending the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) by a further 6 months from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023. It reads”

MINISTER’S IMMIGRATION DIRECTIVE NO: 2 OF 2022

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE DECISION TO EXTEND ZIMBABWEAN NATIONALS’ EXEMPTIONS GRANTED IN TERMS OF SECTION 31(2)(b), READ WITH SECTION 31(2)(d) OF THE IMMIGRATION ACT 13 OF 2002

I, Dr PA Motsoaledi, MP, Minister of Home Affairs having, with the powers bestowed upon me in terms of section 31(2)(b), read with section 31(2)(d) of the Immigration Act, decided to extend the Zimbabwean exemptions granted to Zimbabwean nationals for a further period of 6 months in order to allow the holders thereof to apply for one or other visas provided for in the Immigration Act that they may qualify for, hereby direct that this decision should be implemented as follows, during the further six months’ period, from 31 December 2022, ending on 30 June 2023:

No holder of the exemption may be arrested, ordered to depart or be detained for purposes of deportation or deported in terms of the section 34 of the Immigration Act for any reason related to him or her not having any valid

exemption certificate (i.e permit label / sticker) in his or her passport.

The holder of the exemption permit may not be dealt with in terms of sections 29, 30 and 32 of the Immigration Act

The holder of the exemption may be allowed to enter into or depart from the Republic of South Africa in terms of section 9 of the Act, read together with the Immigration Regulations, 2014, provided that he or she complies with all other requirements for entry into and departure from the Republic, save for the reason of not having valid permit indicated in his or her passport; and No holder of exemption should be required to produce—

(a) a valid exemption certificate;

(b) an authorisation letter to remain in the Republic contemplated in section 32(2) of the Immigration Act when making an application for any category of the visas, including temporary residence visas.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Any enquiry related to the contents of this Directive, should be directed to Mr Yusuf Simons at Yusuf. Simons@dha.gov.za or at 082 809 2142.

OTHERS LIKED: