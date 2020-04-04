South African Bank Repossesses Grace Mugabe Skint Son’s R1.2-million Range Rover

A SOUTH African bank has dramatically repossessed former Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe son’s R1.2-million Range Rover sport utility vehicle.

The top-of-the-range luxury vehicle belonging to Grace Mugabe’s son from her first marriage, Russell Goreraza, was repossessed after he failed to meet his installments. Furthermore, Goreraza refused to surrender it for nine months before the bank eventually pinned him down and towed away the vehicle.

According to South Africa’s Sunday World newspaper, the R1.2 million Range Rover was repossessed by the bank at Goreraza’s luxurious Sandhurst home in Sandton on Thursday last week when he was away on a business trip to Zimbabwe.

The paper said Goreraza bought the vehicle through Wesbank Vehicle Finance in 2018. He was expected to pay R41 500 a month for five years.

An unnamed bank employee said Goreraza stopped paying his installment in June last year and was over R389 000 in arrears at the time the car was repossessed.

The paper said Goreraza initially said he was temporarily unable to pay because his bank account had been frozen but he later admitted that he was in deep financial trouble.

“He told us that his gold mine and farm workers in Zimbabwe were on strike and this has resulted in a loss of income for him and his family.

“When pinned down after he kept on changing the story, he told my colleagues who repossess cars that although he was in Zimbabwe, he was giving them permission to go and take the car from his house,” the employee told the paper.

The paper said the bank was also looking for a 2018 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI R-line for which Goreraza had stopped paying for in February last year.

He was supposed to R9 681 a month until October 1 2022 but is now R111 967 in arrears.-ZIMVOICE

