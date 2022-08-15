South African police gun down suspected Zimbabwe robber in Limpopo province

SOUTH African police recently shot dead a 35- year- old Zimbabwean man identified as Munyaradzi Mambowa after he broke into a shop at Tshilamba Shopping Center in Limpopo province.

Mambowa, an illegal immigrant, was found inside a store early in the morning when the owner opened his shop and immediately called the police.

When the police arrived the suspect escaped through the roof and started running away.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect had gained entrance to the store through cutting a hole on the roof.

“He used the same hole to escape but together with the police we chased him,” he said.

He said the suspect picked an iron rod and charged towards the police.

“The suspect charged against the police using an iron and the police fired a warning shot but he continued. That is when he was shot,” said the witness.

In a statement released by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the man had tried to attack members of SAPS that is why he was shot.

“The suspect tried attacking the police, that is when members of the SAPS shot and injured him and he was taken to a local hospital under the police guard,” read part of the statement.

The shop owner Gizamo Fitamo Hadero said, “When I opened the shop, I saw him charging at me slowly. That is when I retreated, closed the door and immediately called the police because he was heavily built,” he said.

He added that the suspect had managed to steal R3,700 from the safe.