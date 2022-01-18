South Africans Evicting Zimbabweans from Rented Houses, Businesses

Some South Africans have started evicting so-called illegal Zimbabwean immigrants from rented houses and market places in Johannesburg’s Turffontein township where they sell various wares.

In videos circulating on social media platforms, members of South Africa First undertaking what they call Operation Dudula, are seen harassing and removing people identified as Zimbabweans from houses and the local market.

Some of evicted people are seen being bundled into police trucks with members of South Africa First promising to set them on fire if they are seen anywhere near their rented dwellings and the vegetable market.

South Africans evicting Zimbabweans from a local market in Turffontein. (Screen Shot: Hopewell Chin’ono/Twitter)

In the videos, other people identified as Zimbabweans are seen on rooftops attempting to flee with members of the South Africa First hunting them like animals.

Bongani Mkhwananzi, spokesperson of Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, told VOA Zimbabwe Service that “this is shocking and I believe we need to engage the South African government on the crackdown on Zimbabweans.”

South Africa recently arrested hundreds of Zimbabweans, who were crossing the Beitbridge/Musina border post without proper documents.

Home Affairs Minister, Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledi, two weeks ago visited the border post where he promised to crackdown on illegal border jumpers.-VOA