Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Articles ‘South Africa’s decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid’
Articles

‘South Africa’s decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid’

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Advocate Steven Budlender has argued that Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) is invalid as it did not follow proper protocol.

Budlender is representing the Helen Suzman Foundation in the Pretoria High Court in its challenge against the department. It is seeking a declaration that the Minister’s decision is unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid and that it be set aside.

Last year, the department announced that it would not renew the special dispensation for a fourth time since its inception in 2009.

The ZEP is a special permit issued in terms of the Immigration Act that allows its holders and their children temporary legal status to live, work and study in South Africa. The permit was introduced by the South African government to cope with an influx of undocumented Zimbabweans.

Budlender has argued that the Minister must reconsider the decision to terminate the ZEP, following proper process.

data-full-width="">

“My client does not suggest and does not ask this court to find that the Minister may never terminate the ZEP programme, that is not my client’s case and that is not the submission I make, but my client does say and I do submit that because any termination has such profound consequences in order to be valid, it must firstly, follow a fair and procedurally rational consultation process. Secondly, be consistent with fundamental constitutional rights enshrined in our constitution and thirdly, be based on lawful, rational and reasonable grounds.

The hearing is currently continuing in court: 

You may also like

UK ambassador arranges for President Mnangagwa to travel for King Charles III...

WHO blacklists healthcare workers from Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe wants to become Africa’s Dubai with offshore financial centre

Zimbabwean allocated UK council farm

Zimbabwean Man Sitting Behind Wheel Of Marked SAPS Car Invites Sharp Warning...

Warrant of arrest issued against former Botswana President Ian Khama

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

The story behind Bob Marley’s invitation to Zimbabwe in 1980
First Lady says discussed ‘absolutely everything’ with Belarussian leader
I was up to my waist down a hippo’s throat.’ He survived, and here’s his advice
The Ritz London applicant told ‘Afro-style’ hair was banned

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!