Staffordshire Mental Health Nurse Richard Gwatiringa Suspended

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has imposed an 18-month interim suspension order on Richard Gwatiringa, a registered mental health nurse from Staffordshire.

Key Details:

Interim order hearing held virtually on August 14, 2024

NMC PIN: 20H0097E

Registered as a Mental Health Nurse since September 2020

18-month interim suspension order imposed

Hearing Outcomes:

Mr. Gwatiringa was not present and unrepresented at the hearing The panel decided on an interim suspension order The order will be reviewed within six months and every six months thereafter Mr. Gwatiringa will be notified in writing of any decisions following reviews

Potential for Review:

The order may be reviewed earlier if there’s a material change in circumstances

Mr. Gwatiringa can request an early review

At review hearings, the panel may: Revoke the interim order Confirm the interim suspension Replace it with an interim conditions of practice order



The NMC panel’s decision to impose a suspension order suggests serious concerns about Mr. Gwatiringa’s fitness to practice. However, the nature of these concerns was not detailed in the provided information.

This interim order effectively bars Mr. Gwatiringa from practicing as a mental health nurse for the duration of the suspension, pending further investigation or hearings by the NMC.