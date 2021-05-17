State security officer in gold smuggling case to spend another night behind bars, as Chin’ono trial kicks-off

A state security officer who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office for allegedly assisting in the smuggling of 23 pieces of gold to South Africa will spend another night behind bars after his bail ruling was deferred to this Tuesday.

Vincent Moyo, who was arrested last Friday in connection with the gold smuggling case, appeared in court this Monday.

Moyo told the court that he was arrested on mere suspicion since there is nothing picked by the CCTV relating to his charge, adding that there is no evidence linking him to Masinire who was arrested upon arrival in South Africa with 23 pieces of gold without an export permit.

In his defence, Moyo said he is not barred from using the entry points that he allegedly used to conceal the smuggled gold.

He will be back in court this Tuesday for bail ruling.

Meanwhile, the trial of political activist Hopewell Chin’ono who is facing allegations of inciting public violence commenced this Monday with the accused pleading not guilty.

In his defence, Chin’ono through his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa told the court that the charge he is facing does not specify the exact words he used to incite violence.