Supreme Court Settles Paul Mwazha’s African Apostolic Church Fight

The leadership wrangle at the African Apostolic Church has finally been resolved.

This comes after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by church founder Paul Mwazha’s son Alfred, seeking to nullify a High Court order that reinstated his father as the leader of the church.

Supreme Court judges Justices Susan Mavangira, Tendai Uchena and George Chiweshe upheld the High Court’s decision as the note supposedly written by Paul Mwazha did not specifically name Alfred as the successor.

Justice Mavangira also ruled that the church leadership cannot convene a meeting of Bishops and choose a successor to the Archbishop as it is a violation of the church’s constitution.

According to the court papers, Alfred had publicly announced himself as the successor to the Archbishop and purported to have taken over the reins of the church, taking advantage of his aged and ailing father.

Ernest Mhambare, who is a reverend in the Church approached the High Court last year seeking to nullify the appointment, arguing that Alfred had attempted to usurp the position.

The application was granted by Justice Tawanda Chitapi who ruled that Paul Mwazha should retain his position as the Archbishop, prompting Alfred and his brothers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.-zbc