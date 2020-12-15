Swansea City Star Tivonge Rushesha Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Tivonge Rushesha of Swansea City u23’s in action during the Premier League International Cup match between and Swansea City U23 and FC Porto B at the Landore Training Ground in Swansea, Wales, UK. Wednesday 25 September 2019.

Swansea City defender Tivonge Rushesha is set to miss the rest of the season because of a cruciate ligament injury.

Rushesha made his senior debut for Swansea in the EFL Cup last season and is highly regarded at the Liberty Stadium.

The 18-year-old was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Britain as a youngster and has come through Swansea’s academy.

“Unfortunately Tivonge has picked up a bad knee injury in training,” said Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

“He’s a good young player who we like a lot and has been part of our first-team training all season.

“We’re gutted because he’s such a good lad, but we’ll make sure we look after him and I am sure he’ll look after himself.”

Right-back Rushesha, a Wales Under-19 international, has not played for Swansea in 2020-21 but has featured on the bench.

“Unfortunately it’s a quite common but serious injury,” Cooper added.

“But it’s one that players can recover from and I’m sure he will. He’s got such a good attitude. I’m sure he’ll be one of the ones who recover even stronger.”

There is some brighter injury news for Swansea, with on-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White close to returning to training after two months out with a foot problem.-BBC