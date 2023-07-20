Tapiwa Makore’s head was “cooked” by killers

TAPIWA Makore’s head was at one time ‘COOKED’, in an attempt to contain the smell from its decomposing state, before it was taken to a sangoma in Mozambique.

Mystery still surrounds the whereabouts of the head of the boy, whose murder has captured the attention of the country, three years after he was killed in Murehwa.

He was murdered by Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Senior, who were sentenced to death by High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

Tapiwa Jr who was sacrificed in a bizarre ritual to “boost a cabbage business,” was buried without his head.

Gaylord Shamba (59), who is the uncle of Tafadzwa, believes Tapiwa Jr’s head was taken to a Mozambican sangoma for ritual purposes.

The sangoma is said to have turned down the head after Tafadzwa and Tapiwa Sr failed to take the sangoma’s instructions.

Mbuya Alice Makore

Gaylord told our sister newspaper, Kwayedza, in an exclusive interview, that he had a conversation with Tafadzwa, when he was in the cells, where he opened up on the missing head.

“I once visited him when he was in the cells to find out what really transpired.

“He confessed that he killed Tapiwa after slicing him into pieces and stashing the body parts into plastic papers, including the head, as per instructions.

“He confessed there were others involved, including Tapiwa Senior, who took the head and left with it for Mozambique after it was cooked.”

The decision to ‘cook’ the head was to try and contain the smell as they believed there were security traps along the way.

Shadreck Makore

Gaylord added: “Tafadzwa made it clear that he doesn’t know where the head is.

“He insists that the sangoma did not accept the head they took to Mozambique as the n’anga wanted a fresh and uncooked head, similar to a chicken head.

“It is said the entourage dumped the head along the way, but he was not sure whether it was dumped on the Mozambican or Zimbabwean side.”

Shadreck Makore (71), the uncle of the late Tapiwa Jr and elder brother to Tapiwa Sr, said they were hurt after burying Tapiwa’s torso.

“We want to know where the head was buried because we were really pained by the loss.

“The two killers deserve the death sentence.

“I’m convinced that there are other people involved in this issue.”

Tapiwa Junior’s granny, Mbuya Alice Makore (75, said she was also devastated and was waiting for Chief Mangwende to help them.

“I developed heart complications following the death of Tapiwa, my grandson.

“I was only relieved when I heard the two were handed death sentences.

“However, we still want to know the whereabouts of the head.”-Zimpapers