Taxi driver steals US$680 hidden in female passenger’s underwear

A taxi driver in Kwekwe has been sentenced to three years in prison after he allegedly robbed a female passenger of US$680 that she had hidden in her underwear, following a dramatic diversion and confrontation.

The incident, which took place on the evening of 21 May 2025, was confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). According to the NPA, the victim boarded an AD Van taxi driven by the accused, Tatenda Munyanyi, and was the only passenger in the vehicle.

“Upon reaching the Amaveni traffic circle, the offender diverted from the expected route and drove towards Silobela Road, eventually branching into the bush where he parked the vehicle,” the NPA stated.

Munyanyi then allegedly grabbed the woman by the collar, demanding cash and her cellphone. When she resisted and attempted to flee, he pursued her, restrained her, and threatened to rape her. During the struggle, he bit her hand and took US$680 concealed in her underwear.

The woman managed to escape and flagged down a passing car with two male occupants, to whom she explained what had happened. The two men pursued Munyanyi’s vehicle and managed to disable it by shooting out its wheels. The suspect then fled on foot.

The following day, detectives recovered Munyanyi’s cellphone and a deposit fine slip bearing his name from the abandoned taxi. This evidence led to his arrest.

Munyanyi later appeared in court and was sentenced to four years in prison. Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years, and another six months were suspended on the condition that he pays back the US$680 he stole, leaving him to serve an effective sentence of three years behind bars.

