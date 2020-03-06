Tears Of Joy For Tytan As Home Office Grants Him Indefinite Leave To Remain In UK

Njabulo Nkomo aka Tytan is popping Champaign after he was granted Indefinite Leave To Remain in the UK but possibly after getting HIV infection from his ex wife.

Tytan last week exposed Olinda Chapel HIV status during an interview with Lawyer Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya.

Looks like is worked at Tytan can do as he pleases now with out any fear of getting deported from the UK.

A close friend who staying with Tytan has confirmed that he broke down in tears of Joy after decision was passed for him to remain in the UK

This huge victory for Tytan is definately a huge disapointment for Olinda Chapel who wants nothing to do with the Ndokubata Bho hitmater.

Olinda Chapel declared that the UK was not big enough for her and Tytan at the same time.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

