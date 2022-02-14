Tendai Biti Released After Brief Detention

Tendai Biti

Contrary to social media reports, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) co-vice president Mr Tendai Biti has not been arrested, but was only questioned by police before being released.

Informed sources told The Herald that there was a slight misunderstanding between Mr Biti and the police, a stand-off that has since been resolved.

Posting on their Twitter handle, the pro-opposition Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed the release of Mr Biti.

“Our rapid reaction system works effectively to limit & combat violation of HRDs rights & after the quick intervention of our lawyers, @BitiTendai & his aide Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo has just been released with no charges preferred against them after being taken to two police stations.”

After being drove to Harare Central Police station, Hon @BitiTendai is being taken back again to Rhodesville Police station. No charges have been leveled against him yet. #FreeTendaiBiti. @daddyhope @advocatemahere pic.twitter.com/lwYA0Prll1 — Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo (@EmmanuelGumbo_) February 14, 2022

