Tensions Explode at Heroes Acre as Zanu-PF Factions Clash Over Mnangagwa-Chiwenga Succession Battle

Harare, Zimbabwe – Deepening factional divisions within Zanu-PF erupted into public view on Monday as supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga clashed during the burial of national hero Tinaye Chigudu at National Heroes Acre.

The confrontation underscored the growing power struggle within the ruling party, as Mnangagwa’s allies push for a term extension beyond 2028, while Chiwenga’s supporters rally behind his potential candidacy.

Clashes Over Mnangagwa’s 2030 Bid

As the burial ceremony proceeded, supporters of Mnangagwa broke into pro-Mnangagwa songs, chanting:

“2030 ndeya Emmerson, siyanai naye Mnangagwa”

(2030 belongs to Emmerson, leave Mnangagwa alone).

This slogan reflects ongoing efforts within Zanu-PF to push for a constitutional amendment that would allow Mnangagwa to extend his presidency until 2030, effectively blocking Chiwenga’s ascension.

However, Chiwenga’s faction was not silent—his supporters countered with their own slogans, chanting:

“Siyanai naye Mukanya”

(Leave Mukanya alone).

(Mukanya is Chiwenga’s totem.)

This open confrontation is the most visible sign yet of deep divisions within Zanu-PF, fueled by speculation over Chiwenga’s presidential ambitions.

Chiwenga’s Silent but Calculated Moves

Despite not publicly declaring his intentions, Chiwenga is believed to be positioning himself as Mnangagwa’s successor.

Recently, he made veiled attacks against some of Mnangagwa’s key allies, including controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, whom he reportedly referred to as a “Chigananda” (conman).

Chiwenga’s influence within the military and war veterans’ structures has long been seen as his strongest weapon in securing future leadership.

Mnangagwa’s Camp Pushes for a 2030 Extension

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa’s allies have been aggressively lobbying provincial structures and party leagues to endorse a constitutional amendment that would extend his presidency to 2030.

Some observers believe that Mnangagwa is using his incumbency to neutralize Chiwenga’s growing influence by reshuffling government positions and aligning key security figures with his faction.

Political Showdown at Heroes Acre Marks a Turning Point

The burial of Tinaye Chigudu, a liberation war veteran trained in North Korea, was overshadowed by political discord.

Chigudu, who spent 12 years in prison during the liberation war, was honored for his contributions to Zimbabwe’s independence, but the day’s focus shifted to the escalating Mnangagwa-Chiwenga succession war.

What Happens Next?

📌 Zanu-PF insiders predict a major internal showdown in 2025, as factions continue to lobby for control.

📌 Mnangagwa’s push for constitutional amendments will likely intensify, setting the stage for a high-stakes power struggle.

📌 Chiwenga’s growing military and war veterans’ support could lead to a major political realignment within Zanu-PF.

The Mnangagwa-Chiwenga rivalry is no longer a behind-the-scenes battle—Monday’s public confrontation at Heroes Acre proves that Zanu-PF’s internal war is now out in the open.

With both factions fiercely maneuvering, Zimbabwe’s political landscape is set for a dramatic transformation as 2028 approaches.

