TEO Events Pays Back Greatman's Money

Teo events wedding planner has finally paid back Greatman and Silibaziso’s money from the wedding.

Teo made the announcement on his facebook page.

“Hello Zimbabwe …I’m here to make this announcement to you Family kuti tagadzirisana all issues dzanga dzichinetsa pano pa social media abt my brother Greatman music Official nesu ve TEO Events we are really sorry about what we have caused pano pa social media ,I love you Greatman as my brother ,we are a family ,thank u so much”.

This comes after Teo events denied all allegations that he embezzled funds and fled with gifts and money given as presents at the wedding.

Teo said he is very sorry about the confusion they caused on social media.-Gambakwe.com

