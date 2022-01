The boy is mine : Lee Ann Bernard

Lee Ann Bernard, a former anchor on ZBC News, announces her engagement to a contested married dad on social site twitter.

Thank you 😊 https://t.co/pkZyOt34A7 — Lee Ann Bernard (@Lee_Ann_Cara) January 8, 2022

A mother of three Bernard 36, said” Our life your TV Good Mornin” and the message followed a statement on her timeline confirming her engagement to Lincoln Banyure aka @Gurulinc.

Another woman Tracy Konyana claimed on social media that she is married to Banyure.

After so many years… Just 3weeks after I gave birth and I found out this, how do I heal from this😭life pic.twitter.com/Mxy8O5Ab7O — Mopedi Twii 💟 (@tracy_konyana) January 7, 2022

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">