Themba Mliswa loses Seat In Parliament as Norton Voters Reject Independent Candidate

Former Mashonaland West Zanu PF Chairperson and Independent legislator Themba Mliswa suffered a damaging political blow on Wednesday as voters rejected him in Norton parliamentary seat election it could ordinarily have expected to win.
Mliswa ( 51) lost to the youthful CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Richard Tsvangirai in Norton constituency a region located about 40 km west of Harare where the he had enjoyed a commanding 12 000 majority.
Tsvangirayi won by 13089 votes .
🟢Richard Tsvangirayi (CCC) 13,089
🟢Peter Temba Mliswa (Independent) 7,518
🟢Constance Shamu (Zanu PF) 5,017
🟢Rejected votes 199
🟢Turnout 70.86%
