Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Themba Mliswa loses Seat In Parliament as Norton Voters Reject Independent Candidate
PoliticsZimbabwe

Themba Mliswa loses Seat In Parliament as Norton Voters Reject Independent Candidate

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Former Mashonaland West Zanu PF Chairperson and Independent legislator Themba Mliswa suffered a damaging political blow on Wednesday as voters rejected him in Norton parliamentary seat election it could ordinarily have expected to win.

Mliswa ( 51) lost to the youthful CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Richard Tsvangirai  in Norton constituency a region located about 40 km west of Harare  where the he had enjoyed a commanding 12 000 majority.

Tsvangirayi won by 13089 votes .

🟢Richard Tsvangirayi (CCC) 13,089
🟢Peter Temba Mliswa (Independent) 7,518
🟢Constance Shamu (Zanu PF) 5,017
🟢Rejected votes 199
🟢Turnout 70.86%

OTHERS LIKED:

You may also like

Herentals’ Innocent Benza revels in historic political breakthrough

Zimbabwean Student Held After Bullet Found in Her Bag at Mumbai Airport

Emmerson Mnangagwa wins second term as Zimbabwe president

Zimbabwe braces for close election as early parliamentary results come in

Thousands rally to support Nelson Chamisa ahead of elections

Zanu PF Claims Victory Ahead of Polls

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Rape victim insists Charles Guvamatanga raped her
Herentals’ Innocent Benza revels in historic political breakthrough
Zimbabwean Student Held After Bullet Found in Her Bag at Mumbai Airport
Emmerson Mnangagwa wins second term as Zimbabwe president

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!