Themba Mliswa loses Seat In Parliament as Norton Voters Reject Independent Candidate

Former Mashonaland West Zanu PF Chairperson and Independent legislator Themba Mliswa suffered a damaging political blow on Wednesday as voters rejected him in Norton parliamentary seat election it could ordinarily have expected to win.

Mliswa ( 51) lost to the youthful CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Richard Tsvangirai in Norton constituency a region located about 40 km west of Harare where the he had enjoyed a commanding 12 000 majority.

Tsvangirayi won by 13089 votes .

🟢Richard Tsvangirayi (CCC) 13,089

🟢Peter Temba Mliswa (Independent) 7,518

🟢Constance Shamu (Zanu PF) 5,017

🟢Rejected votes 199

🟢Turnout 70.86%

Thank you, Norton; thank you @CCCZimbabwe I won't let you down. pic.twitter.com/v9ZUEI4W9R — Richard Tsvangirayi (@RTsvangirayi) August 24, 2023

OTHERS LIKED: