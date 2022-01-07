Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Thieves steal bridesmaids’ clothes in Bulawayo

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Thieves spoiled an exciting wedding in Bulawayo just before Christmas when they stole bridesmaids’ clothes from a vehicle.

Also stolen was US$140, bags, trousers, jackets, suits and shoes.

The groom, Tichaona Gwatiringa confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said the incident initially affected the mood of the maids but they picked up soon afterwards.

Tichaona was wedding his sweetheart Yeukai Wafawanaka of Gorondodo Village in Nerupiri Gutu.

The wedding took place at Homestead Conference Centre in Bulawayo on December, 22, 2021.

