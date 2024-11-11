Thousands in Mt Hampden Face Displacement Amid $60 Billion Zim Cyber City Project

housands of residents in Turner Farm, Mt Hampden, are facing imminent displacement as Zimbabwe advances with the multi-billion-dollar Zim Cyber City project, situated 26 kilometres northwest of Harare.

The development, valued at approximately US$60 billion, is central to Zimbabwe’s plan for a new administrative capital, dubbed New Harare.

The Zim Cyber City project, spearheaded by UAE-based Mulk International, promises high-tech infrastructure, including 250 townhouses, over 80 luxury villas, commercial offices, a 15-storey tower, and apartment blocks, spread across 2.5 million square meters near the new Chinese-funded parliament building. Construction is scheduled to commence soon, but for the local residents, the price of progress may be their homes and livelihoods.

Many of these residents, some of whom have lived in the area for decades, face eviction and are now concerned about relocation plans and potential job losses. The government recently exhumed approximately 1,000 graves from the area, a move that sparked outrage among locals. Conducted between June and August, the exhumations went ahead despite public outcry, with accusations that the remains were mishandled and that proper cultural rites were ignored.

The treatment of the graves has stirred emotional distress, with residents voicing anger over the absence of cultural ceremonies and the exclusion of family members from the process. “Where have you seen graves being exhumed without any relative of the deceased present?” questioned a community member, calling the move a violation of cultural norms. Although National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) regional director Godhi Bvocho denied allegations of mass graves, assuring that the remains were reburied according to tradition, many in the community feel their concerns were disregarded.

Now, the fear of displacement is intensifying as residents await details on relocation. Government sources have yet to reveal the full scale of evictions, leaving longtime residents, such as 85-year-old Stima Sophia, anxious about their future. “I have lived here since I was a little girl,” Sophia said. “Where will I go at this age? I don’t have anywhere else to turn.”

Job losses are also looming. Prawell Bricks, the area’s largest employer, is reportedly under pressure to vacate its premises to accommodate the development. Workers have expressed concerns over the potential closure, with some already notified verbally about the company’s impending shutdown. “I don’t know what I will do without my job,” said employee Blessing Mbanje. “The money isn’t much, but it’s better than nothing.” However, Prawell Bricks’ management denies any plans to shut down, despite confirmation from local authorities that the land is now state-owned.

Zvimba East legislator Decide Manhanzva assured residents that the government is working on a resettlement plan. “President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will ensure no one is left without a place to stay,” he stated, though specific relocation details remain unclear.

Shingirayi Mushamba, chief director for spatial planning and development in the Ministry of Local Government, confirmed that compensation has been arranged for landholders with legal documents, some of whom have already received payments for improvements. However, no clear plan has been outlined for the hundreds of residents without formal ownership documents. Mushamba added that relocation plans are underway, with resettlements anticipated by mid-2025, promising alternative livelihoods for the affected residents.

As the Zim Cyber City project progresses, Mt Hampden’s residents remain uncertain about the future, facing possible displacement, job insecurity, and unresolved cultural grievances. The government’s swift and transparent action will be critical to ensure the promises of compensation and resettlement are delivered with respect for the rights and dignity of the affected communities.

Source: NewZimbabwe