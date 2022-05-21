Three family members killed in Zimbabwe road crash laid to rest in UK

Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Three members of the Zendera family who were in a road accident in Zimbabwe were laid to rest at a Leicester cemetery on Thursday.

The accident at Esigodini on April 29 claimed the lives of sisters Monica Matanda (nee Zendera) who was 35-years-old, Tsitsi Tafadzwa Zendera (29) and their nephew Atida Tanaka Zendera who was just nine-months old.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans based in the UK along with friends from as far as Australia the emotionally charged funeral which started with a church service Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, followed by burial at Gilroes Cemetery and a reception at the Maher Centre.

Source: Newzim

