Three VID officials up for corruption

VID Officers

THREE Karoi Vehicle Inspectorate Department VID examiners are expected to appear in court this Friday for allegedly issuing provisional drivers licences to failed candidates.

The arrest of the three brings to the fore corruption at the Vehicle Inspectorate Department where it has become almost impossible to get a license without paying bribe money.

Musa Enesi, Obvious Vheremu and Alois Togarepi who allegedly issued eight, 12 and six provisional drivers licences respectively to failed candidates were arrested this Thursday by the Zimbabwe anti corruption Commission as part of its drive to intensify the fight against corruption.

MORE TO FOLLOW….