Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Thug Madam Boss Faces Jail After Assulting Husband’s Pregnant Lover
Crime & Courts

Thug Madam Boss Faces Jail After Assulting Husband’s Pregnant Lover

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Madam Boss

Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court has ordered popular comedienne, Madam Boss to appear before a judge following alleged violence that erupted at her Seke home.

Madam Boss, real name Tarisai Chikocho, allegedly clashed with her husband’s mistress who had been residing at their Seke home without her knowledge.

H-metro revealed that Madam Boss assaulted Evangelista Zhou, took her mobile phone and deleted all photographs of her husband and the lover. As a result Evangelista approached the court seeking a peace order against Madam Boss.
Woes For Madam Boss
Madam Boss
Their case is expected to be heard next Tuesday at Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court, according to State documents.

Meanwhile Madam Boss reportedly retrieved her Mercedes Benz car that she had gifted her husband Ngoni Munetsiwa.

She is also now selling their Seke home.

data-full-width="">

Ngoni has, however, promised Evangelista alternative accommodation in WhatsApp messages seen by the local tabloid.

“Ndakutengesa stand iyoyo ndiite zvimwe totsvaga pamwe pekuti ugare panemvura,” reads part of messages sent by Ngoni to Evangelista.

In her reply, Evangelista urged Ngoni to be strong.

“But try to be strong Ngoni ndinoziva wakaremerwa, tese takaremerwa, but iwe ukadaro ndozoita sei?

“Munoita zvakakusunungukirai henyu matowana munhu wacho arikuida here?”

One of Ngoni’s sisters revealed that Ngoni failed to swallow his pride which may have settled the dispute.

“I hope Ngoni will come to his senses and swallow his pride and seek forgiveness.

“Madam Boss is loving and had been a family pillar of strength that we cannot allow the devil to wreck this marriage.

“Ngoni made a mistake of stooping low to bed Evangelista, overlooking Madam Boss’ family position, motherhood and international status.

“We will not tolerate Evangelista at all and that is why we wanted her to be evicted from the house.

“Ngoni failed us as a family.”

You may also like

Court nixes plan to build F1-grade race course between Hwange and Victoria...

Robbers vanish with US$1,5m from ABC Auctions

UK: Zimbabweans led mail interception fraudsters who terrorised northern England

Girl, 15, dies during child birth at shrine

Police arrest 3 suspects in probe into How Mine gold robbery

Hail of gunfire as armed robbers escape from How Mine Cash-in-transit heist

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Thug Madam Boss Faces Jail After Assulting Husband’s Pregnant Lover
Feli Nandi dresses Chris Martin
Zimbabwean Man Attacked By Crocodile While Trying To Flee Enraged Elephant
JAH Prayzah Dates Makhadzi

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!