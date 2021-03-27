Ti Gonzi (File Image)Ti Gonzi Appears In Court After Assaulting His Baby Mama

Musician Tinashe Gonzara who is popularly known as Ti Gonzi has appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ court after he reportedly assaulted his baby mama at Avondale Shops last Sunday.

According to court papers iHarare is in possession of, on 21 March 2021 at around 3 pm, and at Avondale Shops, Ti Gonzi and his baby mama Esther Tendere met since they had agreed to discuss the welfare of their child. The two are former husband and wife.

Upon seeing Tendere, the musician started asking her why she always insult him over the phone.

It is alleged that he started charging towards her and assaulted her with fists four times on her face.

According to the court papers, further allegations are that Ti Gonzi, 27, was holding pliers and he threw it on Tendere and it hit her on the right thigh.

Ti Gonzi. Image Credit Twitter

It was also the State’s case that Ti Gonzi tried to hit the complainant on the face and she retaliated with fists on his head. Her friend Natalie Musona and one well-wisher came to her rescue.

Tendere sustained an injury on her right thigh due to the assault.

However, the matter was withdrawn after the State represented by Shambadzeni Fungura told the court that it intends to withdraw the matter before plea at the instance of the complainant (Tendere).

Tendere was called to the witness stand and she confirmed her intention to withdraw the matter.