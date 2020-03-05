Tich Mataz Taken to Court Over Failure to Pay Rentals

VETERAN radio and television personality Tichafa Matambanadzo popularly known as Tich Mataz has been dragged to court for failing to pay rent.

Tich Mataz who is enjoying shelter at a Belvedere apartment belonging to Ishmail Omar, allegedly owes $16 650 in three months’ arrears.

According to court papers, the media personality accrued a balance of $1 250 during December 2019 and a combined $15 400 for January and February 2020.

Property owner Omar has approached the High Court seeking to evict Tich Mataz who has acknowledged the debt.

The parties had entered a lease agreement commencing on November 20 with monthly rent reviews up to May 31st.

“This is an application for eviction as against the Respondent (Tich Mataz) and all those occupying the property through him known as No, 240 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

“On November 20, 2019, I entered into a lease agreement with the Respondent (Tich Mataz).

“The respondent failed to pay rentals for the months of December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020,” reads the court application.

Despite acknowledging breaching regulations to the lease, Tich Mataz has failed to pay the amount due.

“My legal practitioners wrote a letter of demand and notice claiming the rentals due,” he said.

According to the papers, Tich Mataz acknowledged the debt but hasn’t undertaken to pay.

“The Respondent (Tich Mataz) acknowledged owing the claimed amount through a letter.

“The Respondent acknowledged his breach and has no reason to continue occupying the property,” said Omar.

For failing to pay the rentals, Omar wants the court to evict Tich Mataz with seven days of the order being granted.

He has also engaged his lawyers IEG Musimbe and Partners to receive the payment on his behalf within 48 hrs of a decision in his favour or the Sheriff moves in to attach property.

– Zimbabwe Voice

