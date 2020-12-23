Tilder DNA Test Show That Tatelicious Is Tanyaradzwa’s Father

Tatelicious has been confirmed to be related and possibly the father of Tanyaradzwa. Tatelicous asked Tilder from StarFM to conduct DNA tests to prove if Tanya was his son. There had been issues with Ashumba Tatelicouss monther believing that tanya was his son. Tilder did a a DNA test with Tatelicous’s twin sister and the tests showed that Tanya was related to Tatelicious sister. Watch the video below as Tilder revelad the DNA test results.

She revealed the good news during one of the live videos she did on the giant social media platform Facebook. Many people were shocked but congratulated the queen of entertainment on her 14-year-old son. Tatelicious explained that he didn’t really doubt the mother of the son since she remembers how they had had an affair with the woman and slept with her with no protection.

I’M IN TEARS.

JUST FOUND OUT THAT I HAVE A SON AGED 14 YEARS OLD.

THERE’S A POSSIBILITY THAT THAT HE’S MY SON,NDAONA ZIGUMA NEKUFANANA NENI.

I SLEPT WITH THE MOM SEVERAL TIMES WITH NO CONDOM SO IT MIGHT BE TRUE.

NDIKUFARA,NDIKUROHWA NEHANA.

TO BE CERTAIN TOMBOITA DNA TEST FIRST.

MWANA AKAFANANA NENI IYEYE.

IF ITS TRUE,I WILL BE VERY HAPPY AT LEAST MAVANGA EPAKABVISWA MB*R% AKUZONYATSOPORA MURUGARE.

BUT KANA ARI MANYEPO,I WILL BE THE SADEST HUMAN BEING EVER.

MWANA WANGU NDOCHENGETA MURUFARO RWAKAKURA.

Tatelicious is very happy and says her family is excited and is really celebrating the development. Tatelicious promised her fans to celebrate tonight at 6pm Zimbabwe Time.

I AM COMING LIVE 1800HRS ZIM TIME,CELEBRATING MWANA WANGU DANGWE TANYARADZWA TATENDA KARIGAMBE.

YOU WILL ALSO GET TO HEAR THE SIDE OF THE STORY YA MAI TANYA WHY SHE KEPT QUIET FOR 14 YEARS.

BY THE WAY ASHUMBA IS OVER THE MOON AND ALL MY MATERNAL FAMILY ARE CELEBRATING LIKE NOBODY’S BUZZNESS.

