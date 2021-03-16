Tinashe Kachingwe scoops an award at the USA’s Grammys Awards

United States-based Zimbabwean R&B songbird Tinashe Kachingwe on Sunday night won an award at this year’s 63rd annual Grammys awards ceremony at Los Angeles Convention Center. In the song that has an accompanying video, Kachingwe sings of a toxic relationship she cannot get enough of.

Bubba is the second production by Kaytranada and it features an array of guest artistes among them Kali Uchis, Pharrell Williams, Mick Jenkins, Tinashe, Estelle, Masego, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Gold link.

In celebrating the milestone, Kachingwe took to social media sites Twitter and Instagram, where she said the achievement came at a time she was losing hope on Grammy awards. She said:Grammy

Summer of 2013, I was at my cousins’ house in Iowa when I decided to make this picture of a Grammy my lockscreen and promised myself I would not change it until I won. I kept that on my phone for seven whole years. A few months ago, I finally decided to let that dream ‘go’ … awards are dumb anyway and I do not need them to validate me as an artiste (I still stand by this).

Fast forward to today (Sunday), I was playing warzone sitting on the couch when I found out a song I wrote and recorded in my house was officially part of a Grammy-winning album.

They say that when you let go of wanting something really badly, that is when it happens. Look at God. Thank you to @kaytranada for being such an innovator as well as such a special, kind, beautiful person. It is truly an honour.

She also divided her Zimbabwean fans after she claimed that she was not Zimbabwean although her father is.