Tinopona Katsande’s father, Chief Nyamukoho, dies aged 89

CHIEF Samson Katsande Nyamukoho

CHIEF Samson Katsande Nyamukoho of Mudzi has died at the age of 89.

Born Samson Katsande, Chief Nyamukoho died at his home in Mtoko Thursday night. The 88-year-old traditional leader who owned more than 50 properties across the country and was regarded as the richest traditional leader suffered from dementia and had since been declared incapacitated by Government to stand as a chief.

Mudzi District Development Coordinator, Robert Muzeziwa confirmed the chiefs’ death, saying funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.

Born on the 13th of June 1932, Chief Nyamukoho and was appointed chief on the 24th of July 2001.

A teacher by profession who taught between 1950 and 1955 before becoming a headmaster in 1956, Chief Nyamukoho was a well-known businessman with businesses and properties in Harare, Marondera, Murehwa and Mtoko.

He represented the Mashonaland East Provincial Chiefs’ Council in the Senate between 2012 and 2018.He is survived by his wife Dorcas and five children who include famous actor, Tinopona Katsande.

His other child is Tonderai Katsande, station manager of Zi-FM Stereo in Harare. Tinopona Katsande was the last born.

His business empire stretched from Harare, Murewa to Mutoko where he came from.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the Chief’s death.

“He will be buried under the Ngahwe traditional customs at a date yet to be announced,” Mangwana said.

Before his death, his family had been fighting over hi properties which ran into millions.

Chief Nyamukoho’s children, including Rukariro, clashed with the traditional leader’s wife Dorcas Katsande over the running of the family business. They alleged that she was taking advantage of their father’s ailment to loot.

The traditional leader’s wife secured a peace order dated June 20, 2020 at Mutoko Civil Court against Rukariro barring him from accessing some of the properties, and accusing him of harassing the family.

“The respondent is ordered not to visit 273 Mutoko, not to approach or visit Chitangazi Clinic Farm, Mapereke Farmer’s shop, Mapereke Children’s Ministries, Chitora Farm and Murewa Complex,” read the peace order.

Chief Nyamukoho’s children approached the courts and recommended the appointment of a curator to manage his businesses and finances without the consent of his wife.

Among the children who signed affidavits in support of the appointment of the curator are actress and socialite Tinopona Katsande.