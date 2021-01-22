Transport Minister, Joel Biggie Matiza dies

TRANSPORT and Infrastructure Development minister, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza has died. Cde Matiza died this Friday evening at St Annes Hospital in Harare. Zanu PF Mashonaland East Political Commissar, Cde Herbert Shumbamhini confirmed the development saying his death is a blow to the province and the nation at large.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has mourned Minister Matiza saying COVID-19 has claimed yet another Cabinet member.

“Minister J.B. Matiza brought a new beginning and added vigour to the development of our road network, both trunk and ancillary. He opened the sector to local construction companies and harnessed local professional and technical talent. The commencement of rehabilitation and expansion of the Beitbridge-Harare trunk road marked a highpoint of his frenetic Ministerial engagement,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.

Minister Mutsvangwa noted that Cde Matiza employed equal zeal in airline and railway infrastructure recovery.

“Comrade Joel Biggie Matiza was also a tried and tested cadre of the ruling party. He was Chairman of Mashonaland East Province. The Party and Government has lost a dedicated cadre and highly competent public servant,” she added.