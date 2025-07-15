Truck Driver Vanishes With 26 Tonnes of Fertiliser Destined for George Charamba’s Farm

HARARE – A truck driver is on the run after allegedly disappearing with 26 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser worth over US$17,000, which was meant for delivery to the Battlefields farm of Deputy Chief Secretary and presidential spokesperson George Charamba.

The incident came to light during a court appearance on Monday at the Mbare Magistrates Court, where 49-year-old Sithabisile Mpofu from Simbi Park in Redcliff was arraigned on charges of theft of trust property.

According to the State, Charamba’s personal assistant, Tsitsi Chirwa, had tasked Mpofu with organising transportation of the fertiliser from J & J in Mt Hampden, Harare, to the farm near Kwekwe. Mpofu allegedly subcontracted the job to one Stewart Sanikwa, who in turn dispatched an unnamed truck driver to collect the load on July 11.

Gift Nyamutowa, a staff member in the Office of the President, was assigned to escort the delivery. However, the court heard that Nyamutowa arrived late at the loading point, giving the truck driver an opportunity to flee with the consignment.

“The truck driver, who is still at large, took advantage of the absence of the complainant and left the loading point unaccompanied, disappearing with the consignment,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Nyamutowa later travelled to the farm expecting to receive the shipment, only to find it had never arrived. A police report was promptly filed.

Prosecutors also alleged that Mpofu had provided false vehicle registration details, further complicating the recovery effort.

Mpofu was remanded in custody as investigations continue. Police are still searching for the unidentified truck driver.