Tshabangu claims CCC share of the political parties funds

HARARE – Marauding Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general claimant Sengezo Tshabangu has written to government advising authorities to disburse the main opposition’s share of the political parties grant into his stewardship.

Under the Political Parties Finance Act, parties that get a five percent plus, in terms of national vote are entitled to a proportional share from the public purse.

Based on the August elections, only Zanu PF and CCC are entitled to the grant.

In a letter addressed to the secretary for justice, Tshabangu directed the exchequer to disburse the funds in his name.

“I am writing in terms of section 3(1) as read with section 3(3) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act (Chapter 2:33) to request the statutory allocation and disbursement of the funding that is due to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party, which participated in the 2023 harmonised general election, in which it garnered sufficient seats to qualify for the funds,” he said.

“Accordingly, we kindly request your good offices to process and disburse the allocation that is due to our party in terms of the Act.”

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

The controversial politician, who has ordered recalls on over a dozen CCC MPs and some councillors, went on to give a CBZ account for the funds to be disbursed.

He added, “We trust the foregoing is in order, and we stand ready to provide any further particulars that you may require.”

The government promulgated the Political Parties Finance Act after it emerged that some opposition parties were receiving funding from foreign governments and organisations.

The Zanu PF led government found the donations parceled out opponents as an avenue used by foreign forces to unconstitutionally influence leadership change in the country.-ZimLive