Twitter permanently bans Donald Trump from the platform

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures and declares “You’re fired!” at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR BEST QUALITY IMAGE ALSO SEE: GF10000188014 – RTX1GZCO

The personal Twitter account of US President Donald Trump has been permanently shut down. The reason is the risk of “further incitement to violence.”

Twitter announced the move after a careful review of recent messages from the account @realDonaldTrump, the context around them, and how they are perceived.

“We have permanently closed the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” Twitter noted in a statement.

Facebook blocked Trump’s account indefinitely on Thursday for similar reasons.

Congress siege

The ban comes after a chaotic week in the United States.

Trump supporters stormed Congress on Wednesday when elected officials were to formally approve the result of the presidential election.

The proceedings had to be stopped after the protesters entered the building, and clashes broke out between the police and protesters.

Five people died as a result of the riots, and many believe Trump incited the violence.

On Wednesday night, Trump shared a video in which he repeated false claims about the election and praised the protesters.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews