Tytan Gets Royal Seal of Approval As Queen Says He Can Stay In England

Musician, Tytan Skhokho, real name, Njabulo Nkomo who was recently accused by her estranged wife Olinda Chapel of being an opportunist has been granted right to remain in the United Kingdom by the UKBA.

The announcement was made by socialite Tatelicious Karigambe-Sandberg on facebook who wrote:

” Congratulations Baba Nandi on your papers can’t wait for the day you gonna come out FROM THE CLOSET .THE LGBTIQ community is waiting for you.

#Tichakubata_Bhoooo “

Olinda and Tytan

The 34-year-old mother of three Olinda filed summons against Nkomo telling the High Court that she was too blinded to notice that he only married her in a bid to get British citizenship.

Titan walked out on Olinda a few months after their wedding after the couple was blessed with a baby girl and recently disclosed she was HIV Positive on social media.

