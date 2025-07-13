Tytan Nkomo Under Fire After Court Exposes Pattern of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

READING – Tytan Nkomo, the husband of Gain Healthcare CEO Olinda Chapel-Nkomo, is facing growing public scrutiny after an employment tribunal found that his sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a junior employee played a central role in her unfair dismissal.

The tribunal, held in Reading, concluded that Nkomo made unsolicited sexual comments to Amber Stoter, 30, who was employed as a manager at the Oxfordshire-based health firm. Among the inappropriate remarks, Nkomo allegedly called Stoter “my property” and responded to a work-related social media post by commenting: “That’s not the only thing you make go hard.”

While Nkomo’s formal employment status at Gain Healthcare remains disputed he was not officially listed as a staff member the tribunal acknowledged he held a position of influence within the organisation. The panel noted that his conduct was “sexually inappropriate” and that the complaint, had it been taken seriously, “would have been problematic not just for the company but also for Mr Nkomo personally.”

The incident has triggered widespread concern about accountability and abuse of informal power in professional settings. The tribunal found that Stoter was dismissed by Mrs Chapel-Nkomo just two days after raising concerns about her husband’s behaviour an act it ruled was retaliatory.

Nkomo, who has previously remained out of the media spotlight, has not publicly commented on the allegations or the tribunal’s findings. However, the revelations have sparked calls from legal experts and women’s rights groups for a deeper examination of employer responsibilities in handling workplace harassment, especially when alleged perpetrators are connected to senior leadership.

“Even if someone is not a formal employee, if they exert influence within the organisation, the employer has a duty to protect staff from misconduct,” said Clare Jennings, a UK employment law specialist. “This case is a textbook example of how personal relationships and blurred professional boundaries can create a hostile environment.”

Gain Healthcare has yet to release an official statement regarding Mr Nkomo’s role or presence within the company. The case continues to draw national attention ahead of a remedy hearing in September, where compensation for Ms Stoter will be decided.