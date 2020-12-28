Uebert Angel behind the plot to discredit Makandiwa

By Staff Reporter

Jay Israel.. Aka Jacob Dube

The leader of The GoodNews Church, Uebert Angel came under the spotlight once again as he was fingered as being the one behind the plot to tarnish and soil his rival Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, founder of United Family International Church (UFIC).

Speaking on a Facebook live broadcast a former cultists and self-declared former member of the occult Jacob Dube (now known as Jay Isreal revealed the plot.

Jay Isreal known as JACOB DUBE played an audio recording of the conversation between Uebert Angel and himself. Speaking in ChiShona Uebert Angel



Jay Isreal said he was approached by Uebert Angel to work on a plot to soil Makandiwa’s name.

The plot was to have Jay Isreal to expose Makandiwa as polygamous and as a womaniser.

Jay Isreal played an audio recording of the conversation between Uebert Angel and himself. Speaking in ChiShona Uebert Angel said Makandiwa was officially married to two women and had 7 girlfriends (extra marital relationships).

Uebert Angel attempted to have Jay Isreal to expose this information.

Jay Isreal believes that Uebert Angel was working with Blessing Muzvongi Mashangwa the woman who was to claim that she was Makandiwa’s second wife, however, the plot was exposed before they could implement it.

Uebert Angel and Makandiwa are said to be brothers in Christ. Nonetheless, the rivalry between them is said to be an on going battle for fame and popularity.

Sources close to these two preachers say that Uebert Angel has for some time now tried to soil Makandiwa’s name.

According to an impeccable source

“Makandiwa has had a illustrious and clean run as a preacher while Uebert has had a very checkered run thus far littered with sexual scandals and a litany of criminal allegations and activities not least among them rape and abuse of women.”

Uebert Angel is also all accused of being a wife beater an allegation that is now difficult for him to shake off.

Makandiwa and Angel once shared a spiritual father a Ghanaian prophet Victor Kusi Boateng who remains Makandiwa’s spiritual father.

Uebert Angel is said to have left Boateng after he felt left out and that Boateng favoured Makandiwa more.

The leader of The GoodNews Church now submits to a Nigerian preacher pastor Chris Oyakhilome and is said to be still bitter with Makandiwa.

“Angel claims it was him that taught Makandiwa and introduced him to the prophetic. He also claims it was him that taught Makandiwa how to dress well” said our source.

Angel is said to be jealous of Makandiwa’s success and raise to prominence and that is his bone of contention.

“Uebert is bitter he is the one fighting everyone but the first to cry out that he is being fought, the audio played by Jay Isreal, short as it is reveals a lot about Uebert. He is deceitful, evil-minded and such a backbiter. Pride is his biggest problem. He likes to boast about his wealth and he plots against those he envies.” Our source revealed.

