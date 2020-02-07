Uebert Angel meets the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Uebert Angel met the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Good News church founder spent six days in Sri Lanka for the church’s #GoodNewsSriLanka conference, during which time he was able to meet the movers and shakers in the Middle Eastern nation, including the Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, at his home in the capital Colombo.

Writing on his official Instagram page, Angel couldn’t hide his excitement.

“It’s always a joy seeing souls coming to receive Jesus as their Lord and Saviour. Very exciting. It’s a feeling you can’t easily shake off,” he wrote.

Thousands of people attended the conference and the security provided by the government was tight. Last year terrorists bombed hotels and a church and the government was not taking any chances with the army and police with guns and sniffer dogs patrolling the venues.

Dubbed #GoodNewsSriLanka, the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews church founder was hosted by his spiritual son Prophet Jerome Fernando who is resident there.

In pictures posted on Instagram, long winding queues of people waiting to enter the venue of the conference could be seen.

“Many people turned to Christ right from the world and from many other religions. Sri Lanka was blessed by our dear LORD. Ain’t JESUS just beautiful? Sure HE IS. Thank you LORD!”

In July last year Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni tweeted PICTURES of his meeting with Angel. According to Museveni, Angel and fellow preacher Ronnie Makabai based in Kampala “indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors.”

Yoweri Museveni and Uebert Angel

Museveni took to Twitter telling his 1.1million followers of the meeting with Angel.

“Met Uebert Angel, a televangelist and businessman, who is founder of Spirit Embassy in the UK and Bro. Ronnie Makabai of ETM International Church here in Kampala. They indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. Government will support them,” he said.

Self-styled ‘serial investor’ Uebert Angel has struck again. The Billion Group CEO and Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder bought a 140 acre island in Uganda.

The self-styled ‘serial investor’ later bought a 140 acre island in Uganda. The island is 40 minutes from Entebbe and is surrounded by Lake Victoria, the second biggest lake in the world.

The island located in the Kalangala District has much sought after white sand beaches. We understand Angel wants to leverage on that and build a holiday resort.

