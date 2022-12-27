UK Awarding QTS to Zimbabwe Teachers from February 2023

The Department for Education (DfE) is developing a fairer approach to awarding QTS. In June 2022, we announced we would be changing the way we award qualified teacher status (QTS) to teachers from overseas.

Under retained EU and domestic legislation, teachers from some countries can easily apply for QTS, but others cannot, even if they have equivalent skills and experience. The new legislation will make this process consistent and fair. It will also support the movement of well-qualified teachers to the English workforce.

When fully implemented, the government’s Professional Qualifications Bill will remove the EU-derived legislation used to recognise teachers with qualifications from the EEA and Switzerland. We’re acting now to make sure that we have legislation in place to recognise teaching qualifications from overseas.

Apply for qualified teacher status in England

A new professional recognition service, called ‘apply for qualified teacher status in England’, will set consistent standards so the qualifications and experience of overseas teachers can be fairly assessed.

It will eventually be open to qualified teachers from all countries outside the UK.

Check your eligibility to apply for QTS using the new service

Non-UK teachers can check their eligibility to apply for QTS using this service.

If you’re not eligible to use the new service, you may be able to:

Changes to eligibility for QTS

We are building on the route to QTS currently offered by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) and will introduce the new service gradually.

Currently, applicants with a teaching qualification from the following countries and regions can apply to the TRA for QTS:

Australia

Canada

the EEA

Gibraltar

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Scotland

Switzerland

the USA

From 1 February 2023, teachers with a teaching qualification from the following 9 countries will also be able to apply to the TRA for QTS:

Ghana

Hong Kong

India

Jamaica

Nigeria

Singapore

South Africa

Ukraine

Zimbabwe

They have been selected for our initial launch because our research shows:

teachers from these countries already have a substantial presence in the UK as valued members of the teaching workforce

there is an established interest in teaching in England in these countries

we have strong educational ties with the country in question

The body responsible for awarding QTS will continue to be the Teaching Regulation Agency.

Rest of world

By the end of 2023, it’s our intention that teachers from every country in the world will be able to apply to the TRA for QTS using the new service. Check this page for updates about when you can apply.

What you’ll need to be eligible for QTS from 1 February 2023

Apply for QTS in England will award overseas teachers QTS based on an assessment of each individual’s qualifications and experience against set requirements. Once fully launched, it will be open to qualified teachers from every country in the world.

From 1 February 2023, to be awarded QTS as a non-UK teacher, you must:

have an undergraduate degree of the same academic standard as a UK bachelor’s degree, as verified by UK ENIC

have completed teacher training that meets the standard of a level 6 qualification and is of at least the same length as an English initial teacher training course – for example, a Bachelor of Education or a Postgraduate Certificate in Education

have completed a course with content that is practically and pedagogically focused

be qualified to teach children aged between 5 and 16 years

have at least one school year (a minimum of 9 months including school holidays but excluding time out taken for any other reason) of professional experience working as a teacher after qualifying

have the professional status needed to be a teacher in the country where you qualified, and not be subject to any conditions or restrictions on your practice

You must also meet a certain standard of English language proficiency. This means you must be able to show one of the following. You have:

been born in, hold citizenship of, or have studied at undergraduate level (or higher) in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales or in one of the exempt nationalities

been taught in English at undergraduate level (or higher) – you will need to provide evidence that English has been the medium of instruction (MOI) of your degree

sat a CEFR B2 level English language test at a secure English language test (SELT) provider and met a CEFR B2 level of English proficiency

A B2 level is equivalent to the following test scores from the approved English language test providers:

IELTS SELT Consortium – 5.5

LanguageCert – 33/50

Pearson – 59

Trinity College London – Pass

PSI Services (UK) Ltd – Pass

Mathematics and science qualifications

In future, we intend to ask overseas teachers applying for QTS for evidence that they hold a:

mathematics qualification which meets the same standard as GCSE grade 4

science qualification which meets the same standard as GCSE grade 4 (for teaching primary school)

However, we know from research that applicants find it difficult to provide this evidence. For this reason, we’ll introduce these criteria later, at the end of 2023. This will allow us to learn how best to support applicants to meet them.

Next action

The apply for QTS in England service is now undergoing a testing and improvement process. Check the service from 1 February 2023 for further information on eligibility and guidance explaining how you can give us evidence of your qualifications and experience.

Overseas teachers who no longer meet the criteria for QTS under the new system

Some overseas teachers who have up until now been eligible to apply to the TRA for QTS may no longer meet the requirements for training and experience.

Our user research indicates that previously eligible teachers who lack the necessary training and experience can struggle in English schools. We believe it will be fairer for both schools and teachers to set a consistent criteria for all applicants for QTS.

Additional support for overseas teachers

Once awarded QTS, overseas teachers who come to England with less than 2 school years’ experience will complete statutory induction and undertake development support based on the Early Career Framework.

In addition, we’re piloting support for overseas teachers in priority subjects to acclimatise to teaching in England.

International qualified teacher status (iQTS)

Apply for qualified teacher status in England will complement international qualified teacher status ( iQTS ).

iQTS is suitable for aspiring or inexperienced teachers who are located outside of England and who wish to train abroad to English standards with a DfE-accredited teacher training provider. iQTS is recognised by the UK government as meeting the same standards as English qualified teacher status, and if successfully completed, leads to QTS.

Providers who wish to offer iQTS can apply to become an iQTS provider for delivery in academic year 2023 to 2024. To be eligible to apply, providers must already be accredited by DfE to offer initial teacher training courses leading to QTS.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales

Exceptions apply to the devolved nations. Teachers who qualified in Scotland and Northern Ireland will not need to demonstrate the same criteria as teachers using the apply for qualified teacher status in England service. They will only need to supply evidence of their teaching qualification to the Teaching Regulation Agency. Teachers who qualified in Wales will continue to hold QTS automatically.

There are separate processes for teachers from overseas who are looking to work in Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales.

Teachers from Ukraine

Visit our dedicated page for information and advice for teachers and trainees from Ukraine, and schools who wish to employ them.

Teaching in England

You can teach in England even if you are not currently eligible to apply for QTS using the new service.

If you’re eligible to use the service, you will still need to apply for teaching jobs once you have obtained QTS.

To learn more, visit Teach in England if you trained overseas for information about:

applying for a job

applying for a visa

working in England without QTS

DfE does not employ teachers directly. Do not send us your CV, as we will not be able to help you find a teaching job.

Do not email to ask when the country where you qualified as a teacher will be added to the apply for QTS in England service. We’ll publish that information on this page as new countries are added.

If you have questions about the information on this page, or about the guidance included in Teach in England if you trained overseas, you can email teach.inengland@education.gov.uk.

If you are eligible to apply for QTS, you can get help with your application by emailing qts.enquiries@education.gov.uk or calling 020 7593 5394.