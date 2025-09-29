UK-based care worker in court for fraud

A UNITED Kingdom-based care worker appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai facing allegations of defrauding a local job seeker after he promised to provide certificate of sponsorship.

Erick Musoma was remanded out of custody after the State consented to US$100 bail with conditions.

The complainant is Delight Delta Mhlanga.

State prosecutor Lawrence Gangarawe alleged that sometime in January 2024, Mhlanga approached the accused looking for assistance in preparing paperwork for a certificate of sponsorship.

The court heard that Musoma agreed to assist the complainant and charged US$3 900, which was to be paid in instalments.

The accused promised the complainant that the process would be completed in six weeks’ time.

After that, Musoma told the complainant to pay the instalments through his cousin Tatenda Mapfumo.

The prosecution further alleged that the complainant paid the full amount to Mapfumo and waited for the agreed time.

After six weeks, the complainant contacted Masoma inquiring on the position of the certificate of sponsorship.

However, the accused gave false promises and later became evasive.

On January 14, 2025, the complainant reported the matter to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused person.