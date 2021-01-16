UK-based Zanu PF man extends hand to Covid-19 afflicted community

Some of the Zanu-PF United Kingdom Youth League members after the launch of their publicity campaign initiative in UK recently. (From left) Mr Kudzaishe Chipadza, Mr Kudzai Makuku, Zanu-PF UK acting chair Mr Masimba Tavengwa and Mr Takudzwa Chidarikire

United Kingdom-based Zvishavane man, Mr Kudzaishe Chipadza (34) has organised food hampers for about 30 elderly people from the Zvishavane community to cushion them against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Chipadza who resides in Warwickshire said he decided to donate food parcels to the vulnerable and elderly back home after learning of the current spike in Covid-19 infections which resulted in subsequent lockdown measures meant to contain the spread of the virus.

“I grew up in Zvishane and my father was at one time a councillor and Zvishavane town council chairman but is now late. He was so passionate about helping the need so as both a tribute to him and a way of giving back to my society I have decided to send home grocery hampers to 30 elderly and vulnerable people in Zvishavane in the face of the Covid 19 pandemic. Covid19 has left many with little or no means for survival,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Yvone Mbambe (57) said the grocery hampers came at the right time when she was struggling to put food on the table.

“We are very thankful to our son for remembering the needy, its been difficult to source food under this lockdown,” she said.-HERALD