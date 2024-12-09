UK-Based Zimbabwean Faces Deportation After Jail Term for Incitement

LONDON – A Zimbabwean man based in the United Kingdom, William Chinyanga, is set to be deported to Zimbabwe after completing a prison sentence for incitement.

The 54-year-old was convicted after live-streaming Facebook speeches in December 2019, in which he criticized Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, and called for bombings targeting soldiers and police.

Chinyanga’s videos were reported to UK counter-terrorism police, leading to his arrest at his home in north London on February 25, 2020. During his police interview, Chinyanga admitted to posting the incendiary content, which investigators deemed a serious threat to public safety.

In 2022, Chinyanga was sentenced to prison for his actions. Following the completion of his sentence at Wandsworth Prison, authorities initiated deportation proceedings. He is now awaiting removal to Zimbabwe.

The case has drawn attention to the UK’s counter-terrorism measures and deportation policies, particularly in cases involving foreign nationals. Chinyanga’s deportation underscores the consequences of incitement and the UK’s stance on combating extremism.