UK-based Zimbabwean lawyer warns Zimbabweans flooding UK on carer visas

written by reporter263

Lloyd Msipa

LONDON – Prominent UK-based Zimbabwean lawyer Lloyd Msipa who is also the late former Midlands governor and cabinet minister Cephas Msipa’s nephew has advised Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas to take it easy because times have changed.

Msipa sent out the advise on Twitter.

Said Msipa, “Heads up fellow Zimbos coming to UK on carer visas, take it easy, times have changed! Don’t sell ur house to buy air ticket. You will not replace it! Don’t over work urself, unofa. Build ur credit slowly. A former banker who arrived recently died in his sleep due to exhaustion!”

Source – Byo24

