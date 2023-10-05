Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
UK car crash: Family of Polite Moyo (18) pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

by reporter263
LEEDS, UK – The family of an 18-year-old who died after a car crashed into a telegraph pole in Leeds have said he had “a pure and beautiful soul”.

Polite Moyo and a 19-year-old woman were passengers in a white Audi A3 travelling on the A6120 near the Parkside Road junction at Meanwood.

The crash happened at about 03:25 BST on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.

Moyo’s family said in a statement: “Polite was a lovely, handsome gentleman. Anyone who knew him knows he was caring and giving to everyone.

“Polite had a pure and beautiful soul and never failed to bring a smile to people’s faces. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, was injured in the crash, and remains in hospital where his condition was critical but stable, officers said.

Police urged anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the crash, or the car involved before the collision, to get in touch.

Meanwhile a GoFundMe appeal set up for him had raised £9,373 on Wednesday against a target of £5,000 target. – NewZim

